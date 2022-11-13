From Paul Orude Bauchi

Dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, witnessed the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Dr Umar Faruk II at the Adamu Saleh College of Education ground, Azare yesterday.

Former Governor Mohammed Abubakar appointed Faruk, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary, in December 2017 to succeed his father, Dr Mahmud Kabir Mohammed, who passed on same year after 37 years on the throne.

The coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Emir of Katagum, is coming almost five years after his appointment.

Other notable personalities who graced the occasion include Sokoto State Governor and Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and his counterpart, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, former governors of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu, Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar, Major General Raji Adisa (retired), the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In his acceptance speech, the newly crowned Emir thanked the immediate past governor of the state, Abubakar for accepting his nomination by the kingmakers of the emirate council.

Faruk II also expressed gratitude to the incumbent governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for making his coronation as the 12th Emir of Katagum a reality and promised to make peace, education and alleviation of poverty his priorities.

Speaking during the occasion, Governor Mohammed expressed confidence that Faruk II would deploy his wealth of experience as a retired permanent secretary to build on the legacies of his late father, Dr. Mahmud Kabir Mohammed, whose attributes of honestly, dedication and commitment to a just and peaceful society during his reign are well known and appreciated.

Governor Mohammed charged the emir to promote peaceful coexistence among his subjects and advise traditional rulers in the state to shun partisan politics and instead regard themselves as father to all.