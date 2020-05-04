Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A senior counsellor in the Kano Emirate Council, Prof. Isa Hashim is dead. He died in Kano, yesterday morning, at the age of 86, according to family sources

Until his death, the was the Jarman Kano, a revered rank in the Emirate Council

A member of the family, Ibrahim Aliyu, told journalists that Prof. Hashim passed away after his health deteriorated following the death of his contemporaries, many of whom died recently.

Apart from his role in the traditional institution of Kano Emirate Council, the late Hashim was a former staff of Bayero University where he retired from the Department of Political Science several years ago.

He was renowned for his contributions to the development of local government administration in northern Nigeria.

The death of the Emir of Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad Asha, was also announced, yesterday.

The 71-year-old first class Emir who was enthroned on March 24, 2004 as the second Emir and the 16th monarch of Kauran Namoda Emirate died at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau after battling with chronic diabetics and hypertension.

Before his ascension as the Emir of Kauran Namoda in 2004, he was appointed Village Head of Nasarawar Mai layi in 1975 and later made a Senior District Head of Kaura Namoda in 2000.

The late Emir also worked as an accountant, auditor, Director Finance in many local government councils of the state, including Maru, Kaura Namoda, Gusau and Bukkuyum.

He is survived by three wives, 11 children and many grandchildren.