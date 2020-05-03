Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The death has occurred today of the Emir of Kauran Namoda, in Zamfara State, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad Asha, aged 71 years.

The first class emir who was enthroned on 24th March 2004, as the second emir and the 16th monarch of Kauran Namoda Emirate, died at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, after battling with chronic diabetics and hypertension.

Before his ascension to the throne as the Emir of Kauran Namoda in 2004, he was appointed village of head Nasarawar Mai layi in the year 1975 and later made a senior district head of Kaura Namoda in the year 2000.

The late Emir of Kauran Namoda also worked as an accountant, Auditor, Director, Finance, in many local government councils of the state including Maru, Kaura Namoda, Gusau and Bukkuyum.

He is survived by three wives, 11 children and many grandchildren.