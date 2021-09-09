From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Saidu Umaru Namaska, describing him as a decent traditional ruler.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “another great loss of one of the longest serving and most revered traditional rulers in the country.”

Buhari said, “the death of Namaska is indeed the end of an era, having ruled for 47 years, making him one of the longest serving traditional rulers in Nigeria.”

According to the President, “Saidu Namaska was a decent traditional ruler who had brought dignity and respect to the throne during his 47 years reign. He devoted himself to the service of his people and the promotion of peace and harmony in his domain.”

The President extended his condolences to Niger State Government, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and family of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah to grant the late Namaska eternal rest and reward his noble deeds with paradise.

