Emir of Lafia dies at 84

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has announced the death of the Emir of Lafia, Dr Isa Mustapha Agwai 1.

He died after a protracted illness.

According to a statement signed on the governor’s behalf by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftain Affairs, Haruna Osegba, said “the deceased was born on August 14, 1935, and ascended the revered stool of Emir of Lafia on the May 28, 1974.

“The Emir’s body will leave Abuja for Lafia on Friday, Jan 1, 2019, for burial at the Emir’s palace at 2:00 pm after Jummaat prayers.”

Governor Almakura heartily consoled the family of the deceased, Lafia Emirate Council, the State Council of Chiefs and the people of Nasarawa State over the sad loss, while praying that Allah may grant him Aljannatu Firdausi.

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Balarabe Abdullahi, in his condolence message, describe the late Emir as a man of peace who would be missed by all.

