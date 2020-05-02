Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano, again, has been thrown into mourning following the death of the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo. He passed away at the age of 74

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, who confirmed his death, said in a statement that the deceased passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Kano.

The deceased was one of the newly appointed first class emirs in Kano State following the review of Kano State Emirate Law of 2019.

His burial is billed for this evening in the emirate in Rano, several kilometres from the state capital.

The late emir is survived by two wives and 17 children, the statement said.