Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano, again, was thrown into mourning yesterday following the death of the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo. He passed away at the age of 74

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba who confirmed his death, said in a statement, that the deceased passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Kano.

The deceased was one of the newly appointed First Class Emirs in Kano State following the review of Kano State Emirate Law 2019. His burial was billed for yesterday’s evening in the emirate in Rano, several kilometers away from the state capital.

The late Emir is survived by two wives and 17 children, said the statement.