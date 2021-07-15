Malam Ahmed Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau, has appealed to wealthy individuals to support the coalition of Civilian-Joint Task Force (JTF) in Kaduna State with logistics.
Bamalli noted that such support from the wealthy would go a long way in enhancing the coalition’s operations in the state, advising the coalition to also write to the state government for further support to help the group in taming the state’s security challenges.
The traditional ruler, who made the call when he received the Coalition at his palace in Zaria, on Wednesday, commended them for their role as a community policing outfit, supporting the government to address drug abuse and other social vices in the state.
The emir expressed his appreciation to the coalition for appointing him as its grand patron.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Coalition, Alhaji Shehu Dantudu, said the visit was to seek the blessings and guidance of the emir.
Dantudu said the coalition, which started operating about seven years ago with 50 personnel, now has over 20,000 volunteers, operating in over 160 communities under the guidance of various district heads in the state.
He added that apart from supporting community policing, the coalition was one of the key players in promoting harmonious relationships in the state. (NAN)
