Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has described the death of a first class traditional ruler, Emir of Zazzau, (Zaria, Kaduna State) as a great loss not only to the people of Kaduna State but Nigeria as a whole.

The late Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris, died on Sunday at the age of 84 after he reigned as the 18th Emir of Zazzau Emirate for 45 years.

Uba Sani in a statement on Sunday described the late legendary monarch as a father, leader and elder statesman.

His statement read in part, “I received with a heavy heart but total submission to the Almighty Allah the passing on to the glory of our dear father, leader, elder statesman and legendary monarch, the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris

“The history of Northern Nigeria and indeed our great nation cannot be written without a mention of the immeasurable contributions of His Royal Highness.

“For decades he deployed his peacebuilding skills in managing differences in his strategic and complex domain.

“Through the force of his personality and deft human management, he raised the Zazzau Emirate to one of the most influential Emirates in Nigeria.

“We have indeed lost an icon of culture, tradition and socio-economic development. He stood for equity, fairness, justice and peaceful co-existence. His big shoe will be very difficult to fill.

“We celebrate his impactful life. He will live forever in our hearts. May the Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of our Royal Father and grant him Aljanah Firdaus. May He give us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.