From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Zuru, Major-General (rtd) Muhammed Sani Sani, Gomi II, has commended the Nigeria Army for chasing away bandits in his domains and lauded Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on various developments recorded in the state.

Emir stated this while hosting Bagudu in his palace during the Governor condolence visit over the death of district head of Ribah, Alhaji Garba Musa and Sarkin Malaman Zuru , Sheik AbdulRahman Hamza Balarabe.

The Emir who appreciated Bagudu for the myriad of development, empowerment to people and increased socio economic activities across Kebbi State said : “Poverty in Kebbi is fast disappearing because of many good tidings you brought to Kebbi.

‘”It is all over the news that investors and many important people come into the state because of your steadfastness . A lot of developmental projects are going on in Kebbi State, security is also improving, courtesy to your good effort.

” The Commanding Officer is hardworking, infact he is the best CO we have ever heard, I will be happy if he can be promoted, because he chased the bandits way’, the Emir said.

Emir, who expressed deep appreciation to the governor for the condolence visit, described the death of late Sarkin Malaman Zuru as a big loss to the Emirate.

According to him, “the deceased, Sarkin Malamai was vastly educated, a significant scholar in the state and member of many committees in Zuru, he left a big vacuum in the Emirate ‘, the Emir lamented.

He also prayed for the late district head of Ribah while thanking the governor for giving approval for the appointment of 5 district Heads in the Emirate.

Gomo also appreciated the governor for the construction of Gamji / Zaima road and appealed to the governor to intervene in order to ensure speedy completion of Koko – Zuru road.

Earlier, the Governor and his entourage were at the palace of the late district head of Ribah and residence of Sarkin Malaman Zuru to offer their condolences.

Bagudu in his remarks, condoled with the Emir of Zuru over the death of district head of Ribah, Alhaji Garba Musa and Sarkin Malaman Zuru , Sheik AbdulRahman Hamza Balarabe.

Governor Bagudu, who was in the Emir’s palace in Zuru was accompanied by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, former Special Adviser on Security, Rtd Major Garba Rabiu Kamba and Chairman of Zuru, Fakai and Danko Wasagu local Government Councils, and other political leaders of the area.

He said :” We are here to offer our condolences over the sad death of the Sarkin Malaman Zuru and the District Head of Ribah. The demise of these important persons to the Emir is indeed a big lost to the entire state, may their gentle souls rest in peace’, he prayed.

Bagudu prayed the Almighty to forgive them, admit them into Aljannah Firdausi and give their families the strength to bear the loss.