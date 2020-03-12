Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Sarkin Fulanin Nasarawa (Chief of Fulani, Nasarawa), Senator Walid Jibrin has described the dethronement of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as a treatment fit to be meted to a common rat.

Jibrin, a Second Republic lawmaker and current chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) noted that issues that lingered before Emir Sanusi was deposed showed that politics is ruining traditional institutions in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the traditional title holder called on the senators to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a strong procedure in removing emirs, chiefs and other traditional rulers in the country.

“Emir Sanusi, the traditional ruler of the highly respected traditional stool of Kano shouldn’t have been treated like a rat as is being pursued.

“What happened in Kano recently where the governor within two hours only, dethroned the first-class emir and banned him to far away Nasarawa State is very disturbing.

“Politics in Nigeria is fast ruining the highly respected traditional institutions in Nigeria.

“I am therefore calling on more traditional title holders to participate in politics in order to protect the highly-respected institution.

“Even the colonial masters couldn’t have succeeded in ruling and managing Nigeria without the full involvement of traditional rulers.

“It is very unfortunate that our current traditional rulers are only used as a fire brigade to solve conflicts.

“As a traditional title holder, my primary aim of joining politics is to protect the integrity of traditional institutions.

“In Nigeria, many governors involve traditional title holders to assist them in running the government.

“Past governments could not have succeeded without bringing in some traditional title holders to assist them in running their governments.

“May I, therefore, call on the respected Senate in their efforts to amend 1999 Nigerian Constitution to provide a strong procedure of removing emirs, chiefs, igwes and obas, and equally give them official roles,” Jibrin stated.