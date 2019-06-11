Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti -corruption Commission has vowed to proceed with the investigation of the Emier of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

This was against the spirit of the truce brokered by the Presidency on the current fead between the monarch and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the Chairman of the commission, Muhiyi Magaji Rimingado affirmed this development.

‘‘The investigation is ongoing and the commission would do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case”, he said.

Rimingado stressed that the commission is an independent body created by law and would not entertain interference from outside.

He cited section (18) of the Kano State Public Complaints And Anti- Corruption Law 2008 (as amended).

‘‘It empowers the commission. not to be subjected to the direction and control of any authority in the exercise of its powers under the law”.

He recalled that their investigation of Kano Emirate Council was at the instance of the state government.

Rimingado maintained that their preliminary report of their investigation is only for the government to act administratively so that the commission could continue to exercise its responsibilities, without interferences.