Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State House of Assembly yesterday initiated a fresh round of investigations against the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi.

This followed the receipt of two separate petitions ,one from Kano State Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture and the other from an individual petitioner, Mohammed Murkthar .

Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Suleiman Hamza Mauzu, who briefed the House on this development, said the petitioners accused the monarch of acts and behaviours that are contrary to the culture, values and religion of the people of the state

He disclosed that the petitioners had accompanied their petitions with video clips of the said breaches, saying that in the end, they prayed the House to investigate their claims and take appropriate actions against the monarch

Consequently, the Speaker of the House, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa constituted an eight man committee headed by the Deputy Soeaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidiri. to investigate the allegations

Other members of committee are the Majority Leader, the Chip Whip and the five members of the House Sttanding committee on Public Complaints and Petitions .

The committee, according to the Speaker, is to submit their report to the House in one week time.

Meanwhile, the PDP member representing Dala Lawal Hussein’ has made a belated objection to the play out in the House, insisting that the petitioners ought to have appeared in persons to make their presentation to the House.

He also contended that the full content of the petition ought to have been read before the whole House.

However, the Speaker did not buy argument. He argued that Section3 (B) had empowered the House to receive the petition once it is signed adding that the same section empowered the House to treat and investigate such petitions.

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Mohamadu Sanusi is yet to respond to the development.

Meanwhile, scores of youth stormed the Kano Hisbah Office, yesterday, over an alleged blasphemy song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The protesters holding placards alleged that the government and the security agents in the state are reluctant to act over the matter.

The convener of the protest, Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), said they came to notify the government to do the needful; otherwise, they will take the law into their hands.

Ibrahim said similar incidents had happened in the state in the past that were not attended to by the authorities.

Earlier, one Yahaya Sharif-Aminu composed a song containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.

This prompted violence against the family members of the musician who fled the area last week.

Last Friday, the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area was set ablaze by irate youth who protested the song.

The singer is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group. He is yet to speak on the matter.

While addressing the protesters, the Kano Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, said officials in the state are on top of the situation and the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently under police custody.

Also addressing the protesters was the representative of the state police commissioner, Habu Sani, who told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.

The representative of the police chief who identified himself as Hamza urged the protesters to be law-abiding citizens by allowing the security agents to do the needful.