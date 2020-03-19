Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali (Rabagardama), has described the Kano State Chapter of the party as a bunch of thankless entity which chose to drag the name of Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai in the mud over former Emir Muhammad Sanusi saga.

Ali said APC in Kano had forgotten so quickly how Governor El-Rufai contributed to the progress of the party in the state..

In a statement, the chieftain noted: “We read the sad commentary by one Shehu Maigari from the APC Office in Kano, who struggled on the pages of some newspapers to disparage Governor El-Rufai for showing love and support to his friend, the former Emir of Kano, High Royal Majesty, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“This clearly shows that supporting the Kano APC is like casting pearls before swine, who will certainly not appreciate or recognize the efforts and role El-Rufai played in the most difficult moment in the life of the party in Kano in 2019.