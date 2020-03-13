Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has visited former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as a mark of solidarity over his temporary travails at Awe town in Nasarawa State, describing him as a long-time friend, ideological soul mate and confidante.

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Kaduna Government House) on Friday, said that ‘’the governor who drove from Abuja to Awe town, met His Highness in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise and regal bearing amid what has befallen in the last four days. ‘’

The statement which was signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication, said that ‘’His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but has reiterated his commitment to enforce his fundamental human rights.

‘’Sanusi II, the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano, manifested a renewed vigour to continue serving humanity in his life-long efforts to expand the frontiers of knowledge so that Nigeria will not remain a perpetual potentially great nation,’’ he said.

According to Adekeye, El Rufai arrived Awe town shortly before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted an interim order, releasing Sanusi from detention.

Adekeye said that Governor El Rufai and His Highness later drove to the mosque, where they latter led the jumma’at prayer, adding that hundreds of well wishers lined up the road of Awe to hail His Highness on his way to the mosque and back to his residence.

The statement further said that the duo rode in Governor El Rufai’s car to Abuja, from where Sanusi II will proceed to Lagos.