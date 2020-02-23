Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi has appealed to the private sector to invest heavily in the health care system of Nigeria with a view to ending the current spate of medical tourism abroad.

He spoke, weekend, at the commissioning of the Tissue Typing and Cross- Matching Laboratory Equipment and Reagents procured for the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) by the Nigerian National Petroleum Cope ration (NNPC).

The monarch observed that it was becoming a national embarrassment to see Nigerians trooping abroad or to countries like Egypt and India for treatment, not because there were no qualified doctors, but because the nation had not invested in the kind of facilities that would discourage the trip abroad.

He said: “The problems that we have in this country have less to do with manpower and the capacity of the academics, but more to do with the very little financial investment that is required in order to provide first class health care service”.

He implored the management of the NNPC to complete the centre, saying it would allow transplant of everything- hearts, lungs, brains.

In his remarks, the managing Director of the NNPC, Alhaji Mele Kyari who was represented by a director in the corporation, Alhaji Abba Abubakar Nuhu said that the installed equipment was the first of its kind in Africa.