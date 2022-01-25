From Paul Orude Bauchi

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been suspended indefinitely as the Jakadan Bauchi by the Bauchi Emirate council.

The suspension of Dogara, who represents Bogoro/Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency was not be unconnected with his alleged complicity in the crisis that disrupted the memorial service for the late leader of Sayawa nation, Baba Peter Gonto last year.The suspension was approved by the Bauchi Emirate Council after deliberations on the allegations brought against Dogara. The council meeting was chaired by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Adamu.

The decision was conveyed by the Galadiman Bauchi, Ibrahim Jahun at a press conference, yesterday, at the Palace on behalf of the Emir.

He said the suspension was with immediate effect pending the determination of a case on the matter instituted by the state government indicting Dogara.

“At the recent council meeting, we reviewed the case again and expressed our dismay on one of the sons of the area, a stakeholder and our traditional title holder who was mentioned as the one misleading the people and perpetrating the incident.More surprisingly, he did not sympathise nor show any sign of remorse towards what happened to their royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass. The Emirate Council has therefore decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case against him by the court.”