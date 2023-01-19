From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi has commended the federal government for bringing the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to reality.

The Emir stated this at official handing over of a site to Contractors for the rehabilitation of Yauri waterworks by the commission which would gulp about N1.6 billion.

The project which is expected to gulf N1.6 Billion is to be fully funded by HYPPADEC through the Kebbi State Water Board.

Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi expressed delight over the project and urged contractors to execute the project according the contract specifications using the local artisans and labour for multiplier effect.

He said within the last two years, “HYPPADEC has executed a number of projects across Kebbi State . These projects have improved the living standard of affected communities. I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari administration for inaugurating the commission and providing an enabling environment for its operations.

” I am lost of words to express my happiness over this development,.He who gives water gives life. Clean water has been our major challenge in this town and in a couple of months I know that it will be a thing of the past. So, we thank Mr. President for this”,the Emir said.

The Managing Director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission,Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, explained that, the Project which is in nine slots is expected to be completed in five months.

He said the contractors were selected through a competitive bid by the Kebbi State Water Board and best among them emerged for the job.

Yelwa urged the contractors to religiously respect the contract agreement as the commission will not condone shady jobs.

According to him, “one major challenge of working in Yauri is, everyone in the community is a supervisor not only the Project Management Committee. Yauri people will always talk when they see what they are not satisfied with. So ,do a good job in your own interests”. The MD said.

He expressed optimism that in five months time, HYPPADEC will be in Yauri to commission and handover the water scheme.

The Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Water Resources represented by Director Planning in the Ministry, Engr. Atiku Umar assured that Kebbi State Government would support the project to succeed.

He reminded the project management committee that they are under oath to do the right thing and such an oath must not be compromised.