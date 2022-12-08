From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Emir of Yauri Emirate ,Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu, has sought the intervention of the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to put an end to the killings of the fingerlings fish in the rivers.

Muhammad stated this in his palace in Yauri town while hosting Managing Director of the Commission,AlhajiAbubakar Sadiq-Yelwa and Chairman of the Supervision Committee of the agency ,Professor Sale Kalau and their teams.

The Emir who commended the Commission on various projects and rehabilitation of water works in his domain, said: ,”this is a project that will cost billion of naira. It will go along way to boost water supply in Yauri and its environment. This is the project we would never forget.

“Apart form that on the security, HYPPADEC donated 100 motorcycles which are now been use by the security agencies to hunt down bandits in the bush, confronting these bandits. In term of education, HYPPADEC have bought a lot of forms for our children to be able to sit down for their examinations,in the health sector the Commission has brought doctors here to be treating our people”, he said.

Speaking on the indiscriminating killing of fingerlings fish in the rivers Emir Yauri want the Commission to out an end to it.

” What we want now,as you all known,one of the main job of our people is fishing, apart from farming. Some fishermen are using cruel equipment in catching these small fish. Because the law prohibiting illegal fishing is not strong enough, its only stipulated a fine of N20,000. But if you caught one big fish,it could cost N150,000. So, we need stringent law. I don’t know how HYPPADEC is going to help us on this.

“As far as farming is concerns, HYPPADEC has distributed bags of fertilizer to our farmers. You known that bag of fertilizer is very cost this year. But with the intervention of HYPPADEC our farmers were able to farm. In short term. HYPPADEC has been able to have positive impact on our people and that is how its suppose to be . We are grateful to the Commission “, he said.

Earlier the Chairman Supervising Committee of HYPPADEC, Professor Sale Kalau,informed the Emir that they were in Kebbi to inspect some of the projects executing by the Commission and the progress made by the contractors.

” We have found out that these projects are there and they are on ground for us to see. And the contractors handling them are doing well”, he said.

In his remark, the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa disclosed that the Commission would release tender for the contractors to bid the 20 years old Yauri water works which would cost about N1.9 billion for the prospective contractors.

He urged the people of the area to make sure that they are guiding the project properly from been damaged stressed that,they would be paying small revenue for the usage of the water so that the water agency could be having money to maintain the water system after it’s completion.