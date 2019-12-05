Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Zuru, Major General(rtd) Muhammadu Sani Sami has adbocated for collaboration of all stakeholders, communities against the menace of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in Kebbi State.

The Royal Father who stated this at the Unity Town Hall on the occasion of 2019 World Aids Day in Zuru local government area of Kebbi State yesterday noted that the deadly disease with other sexually transmitted diseases are still ravaging in the contemporary society.

He observed that adequate attention, advocacy must be put on ground so that lives of young ones would not be endangering.

He said: ” Today marks another milestone in the collaborative efforts to reduce the menace of HIV and AIDS that has been ravaging the contemporary society. There is need to mobilize all strata of Communities to key into the Global push for synergy building against the menace of HIV, AIDS and other Sexually transmitted Diseases STDs.”

The monarch who appealed to parents to embark on regular medical examinations, noted this routine checks up would protect the vulnerable such as children from contracted the disease and protect future generations.

He commended Sami HIV/AIDs Trust Program Coordinator Danjumma Isah Diri and his team for making effort to address the problem squarely in Zuru Emirate,stressed that the recent report he received had shown significant reduction in the percentage of persons living with HIV AIDS in the Emirate.

In his lecture, the guest speaker at the event ,Professor Umaru Pate,Dean of Post Graduates School,Bayero University,Kano(BUK), acknowledged efforts and role of the Emir in trying to create awareness to members of the society, the Educational support to vulnerable children and empowering their caregivers in his emirate.

Pate further advocated for a community radio station in the emirate for proper spreading of information and creation of awareness of the deadly disease in the Emirate..

Technical Adviser and BOT member of Sami HIV Trust, Dr. Aishah Aminu Senchi said that the Sami HIV/AIDs Trust has so far supported over 2000 positive clients to access Treatment as well as sensitize over 50,000 people on HIV/AIDs Prevention including Testing Service.