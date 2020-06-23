Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Emir of Zuru, Maj. Gen(rtd) Muhammad Sani Sami, Sami Gomo II, has declared his total support for the takes off of Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru(FUAZ), Kebbi State.

The Royal Highness, made this known on Tuesday during the courtesy visit of the University top management and Kebbi State government representative, led by Commissioner for Higher Education Prof. Muktaru Umar Bunza and Commissioner for Information and Culture,Hon. Mamuda Warrah at his palace.

He said: ” Zuru community is ready to support the take off of the University. Some of of sons,daughters are ready to donated their houses for the take off of the university.

“I am ready to support you within Kebbi and outside the state. I want to urge politicians to allow the Vice Chancellor to work, you should stop all politicking and allow him to work. Enough is enough,we thank you”.

The Commissioner for Higher Education told the Emir that ,the team were in Zuru due to respect Kebbi state government has for the Emir and to seek for his support and blessing.

Earlier, the Interim Vice- Chancellor of the university,Prof Musa Isyaku Ahmad informed the Emir that the University will take off by September, this year,stressed that 90% of the work ,which were academics and administrative, to ensure the smooth taking off of the university have been done.

He promised that, the graduates of the university would be job creators, not job seekers adding that, the programmes of the university would be focus on vocational and entrepreneurs to enable them stands different among others graduates in the country.