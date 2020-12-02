Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Emir Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, Muhammad Sani Sami, has urged Nigerians to participate in fighting against HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 scourge.

The monarch made the plea during the World AIDS Day celebration and flagging off of medical outreach by his foundation, Sami Gomo HIV/AIDS Trust, in Zuru town, yesterday.

Daily Sun gathered that over 2,000 patients with various ailments, especially those with eyes problems, typhoid and malaria have been treated at the foundation, Hope House in Zuru.

Addressing patients and stakeholders at the ceremony, Emir Zuru said the purpose of the health outreach is to fight disease among the people, reduced poverty and promote unity among the people.

“Since 2004, every December 1, we join the world to commemorate AIDS day and we have just commemorated 2020 occasion with the theme: ‘Global solidarity, shared responsibility’.

“I’m happy that our visiting teams of medical professionals have keyed into this year’s slogan and are here to assist us to conduct two days medical outreach.

“I urge all chiefdoms, district and village heads, community and religious leaders, youth and women groups in Zuru Emirate to engage in active participations in the fight against HIV/AIDS scourge, COVID-19.”