The Karaye Emirate Council in Kano State has dismissed district head of Kiru, Alhaji Ibrahim Hamza and that of Rimin-Gado, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, for disloyalty.

The council made the resolution during its second meeting presided over by the Emir of Karaye, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II at his palace in Karaye.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of Karaye Emirate Council, Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa in Kano, yesterday.

“The council has approved the appointment of Alhaji Auwalu Ahmad as District Head of Rimin Gado, Magajin Rafin Karaye, as District Head of Kiru and Alhaji Garba Alhaji as Dan Madamjn Karaye,” he said.

Gunduwawa said the council has also approved the appointment of Malam Shehu Ahmed as District Head of Karaye among others.

“The council congratulated the new District Heads and prayed for Allah’s guidance in course of discharging their duties. The meeting was attended by chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the emirate and other members.”

Meanwhile, the state government has named the N1.9 billion Kofar Mata flyover after Sheikh Kabara, leader of Qadiriyya movement in West Africa.

A statement by Malam Ameen Yassar, Director General, Media and Public Relations, Government House, Kano, said the bridge will now be called Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara Bridge adding that the 170.55 length project which was awarded few weeks ago, has a completion period of six months. He said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made the announcement during the 69th Annual Qadiriyya Maukib (religious pageant) in Kano city.

“The project, among others, consists of a subway to link the Murtala Muhammad Hospital complex with the adjacent accident and emergency department of the hospital,” he said.

The Director-General quoted Ganduje as saying the project was named after the religious leader to honour him and to encourage Muslims to adhere to the path of spirituality. “The project will not only enhance the status of the premier hospital but also beautify the area and facilitate transportation in the ever busy axis of the heart of the city.”