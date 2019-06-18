Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A leading clan in Kano traditional leadership, Yolawa Clan, has called on Governor Abdullahi, Umar Ganduje, to immediately reverse his decision to create four new emirates in the state, saying the policy was capable of breeding discord, disharmony and tension within the traditional structure of the state.

The clan, in a press statement, categorically rejected the new emirates on account that the establishment did not represent the yearnings and aspirations of a vast majority of Kano citizens.

According to the statement signed by Alhaji Bashir, Othman Tofa, (Chairman) and Alhaji Muhammad Bashari Abubakar (Secretary) as well as over 25 very prominent members of the clan, many things are wrong with the move.

While insisting that the new emirates did not conform with historical realities, they ventured that the disposition had placed the governor in a position of the elector and the approving authority of emirs, a situation they said, hugely offends both the established traditions and conventions of the people

They added that “from religious and cultural standpoints, the bay’a (allegiance) is paid to a single authority only. The Yolawa, under their leader, the Madaki, have always pledged their allegiance to the Emir of Kano”

They said also that “in terms of hierarchy, the position of Sarkin Shanu ranks higher than that Sarkin Karaye. Under the proposed new emiral arrangements, Sarkin Shanu is being subordinated to ‘Sarkin Karaye,’ which is an aberration”

They held that “Dankadan Kano is being subordinated to ‘Sarkin Rano’ who is lower in Kano traditional hierarchy, another misnomer.”

They warned that laws are made principally to engender peace, harmony and good governance adding however that “this particular new emirates law promotes the direct opposite.

They urged the governor to be mindful of the numerous social, economic and political challenges confronting the state and to reorder his priorities and the legacies he seeks to leave behind.

“He should not balkanise Kano or destroy our 1,000 years of emiral heritage,” they cautioned.

They appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111 and all northern emirs and chiefs in Nigeria, to take this attempt to destroy the cherished, centuries long history of Kano State seriously adding that “it may be their turn if they turn a blind eye to it, as they presently seem to be doing.”

They acknowledged with gratitude the recent efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile the parties while urging him to be mindful of the upheavals and security crisis which this unwarranted action may precipitate in the state and in the region.