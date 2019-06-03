Emirates Airline says in keeping with its onboard food philosophy to offer customers a menu that reflects both local flavours and international cuisines, Nigerian travellers can now look forward to their favourite meals while on board the airline.

Regional Manager, West Africa for Emirates, Mr. Afzal Parambil, who stated this at an event to mark the airline’s 15years of operation in Nigeria said such local foods as Jollof rice, beef stew, porridge yam, braised chicken thighs, rice with black eyed beans, fried plantain, sweet potato and chicken stew had been introduced as part as the menu to be served on flights on the Lagos – Abuja – Dubai routes.

“Nigerian travellers are now faced with the opportunity to savour delicious meals and beverages on-board,” said Parambil.

“Young adventurers are not left out in the new meals introduced on-board for Nigerians. Children can also enjoy the newly introduced meals on-board for their satisfaction,” he added.

The airline commenced operations 15 years ago to Lagos on January 2, 2004, a key gateway to West Africa, with four flights per week from Dubai to Lagos linked with Accra in Ghana, operated by the A330-200 aircraft. The following year, Emirates increased its services from four to six flights a week, and following further demand, it became a daily operation in October 2005.

At present, Emirates operates a double daily service to Lagos from Dubai with the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline also operates four weekly flights to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, set to become daily from June 1, 2019.

Parambil, the Regional Manager West Africa said Emirates has enjoyed a strong relationship with Nigeria, and remains deeply committed to the market.

“Over the past 15 years, we have not only seen our operations grow, but our product develop to cater to the taste and requirements of our Nigerian customers,” said Parambil. We constantly strive to provide our passengers with an unforgettable travel experience, and our growth is a testament to the fact that we are on the right track,” he added.