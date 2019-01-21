Emirates Airline yesterday said it has brought down its air fares to allow Nigerian travellers enjoy new travel memories in 2019 to destinations in Europe, America, and Asia.

A statement by Emirates Regional Manager for West Africa, Mr. Afzal Parambil said Nigerian travellers planning to travel to various destinations in Europe from the Lagos airport will pay US$3, 955 on business class ticket and $725 on economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3075 on business class and $820 on economy class. Travellers from Lagos to Americas will pay $3, 905 on business class and $970 on economy class, while moving from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3, 950 on business class and $1,105 on economy class.

“Emirates is offering the chance to explore great destinations at great value, while making sure that journey itself is a great experience. We hope our special fares will help our customers have a flying start to 2019” said Parambil.

He announced that Nigerian travellers going to the Far East from Lagos will pay $4, 025 on business class and $740 on economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3, 745 on business class and $850 on economy class. And finally, Travellers from Lagos to the Middle East will pay $3, 120 on business class and $675, while Abuja to these routes cost $2, 955 on business class and $605 on economy Class.

The offer is to commence on January 7 – 21, 2019, while travel period is scheduled for January 13 – June 30, 2019.

“Whether it is celebrating a special occasion, taking the family on a holiday, making that trip of a lifetime, or attending a reunion with family or friends, there is never a better time to turn those travel resolutions into travel plans,” added Afzal Parambil.