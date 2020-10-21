Emirates Airlines has lent its support to an anti- human trafficking inIitiative called ‘It’s a Penalty’, by airing the ‘What is Human Trafficking?’ film on all its ‘ice’ in-flight entertainment system throughout October.

Launched in collaboration with actor Liam Neeson, the film creates awareness about human trafficking so that suspected cases can be identified and reported, thereby protecting and preventing those at risk from becoming victims.

The airline said with the airing of the film its ‘ice’ inflight entertainment system on all flights from October, it hopes to shine a light on this global problem and help more people understand what human trafficking is.

“Nigerian travellers can watch this film while on board. As one of the world’s largest connector of people and places, Emirates is committed to play its part to help stem this crime against humanity.

“Human trafficking involves the movement of persons within a country or across borders into conditions of exploitation against their will by means of force, threats, abduction, or deception. In 2017, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated that there were 24.9 million people trafficked globally (equivalent to the population of Australia), of which 75per cent are women and children.