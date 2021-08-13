By Chinelo Obogo

Emirates customers flying to and from any of the airline’s destinations in Africa can now pack in more luggage into their trips.

Effective August 9, 2021, customers travelling in First and Business classes on any African route can check in up to 64kgs of free baggage (two pieces of 32kgs each), regardless of where in the Emirates global network they are headed to or travelling from.

Customers flying in Economy class on Saver, Flex and Flex Plus fares, can enjoy up to 46kgs of free check-in baggage allowance (two pieces of 23kgs each), while those on special fares will have one free check-in bag of up to 23kgs. Whether it is essential business items, travel souvenirs or gifts for loved ones, Emirates’ new generous allowances and simplified free baggage policy for travel to and from Africa, provides customers with additional peace of mind to plan and enjoy their travels.

Emirates has also introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.

