Soccer fans will be treated to live sporting actions on StarTimes this weekend as the Emirates FA Cup returns with four ties tomorrow and Sunday.

The quarterfinal ties of the 2019-20 FA Cup have already been decided prior to the competition being halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norwich City face Manchester United tomorrow at 5:30pm. On Sunday, Sheffield United will play Arsenal at 1pm; Leicester City face Chelsea at 4pm; and Newcastle United will play holders Manchester City at 6:30pm. All matches will air live on StarTimes World Football Channels 244 and 245.

The semi-finals will take place across the weekend of July 11-12, with the FA Cup Final scheduled for August 1.

There is no competition throughout the world that has the same allure as the FA Cup. Not only is it the oldest domestic football competition in the world, filled with a tradition of excitement, goals and giant-killing heroics, it is also a pathway for English clubs to the prestigious Europa League, which airs exclusively on StarTimes.