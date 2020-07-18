Mikel Arteta said he would be “depressed” if he focused too much on Arsenal’s recent record against the top clubs as he prepares for an FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City today.

The Gunners head coach needs to rewrite recent history if Arsenal are to beat holders City at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the last seven meetings between the two sides – with Arteta part of the coaching staff at the Etihad Stadium during the one-sided run.

Arsenal’s last victory in the fixture was the FA Cup semi-final meeting in 2017 and since then they have lost seven games, shipping 20 goals and scoring just twice.

But – after ending a similarly wretched run against Liverpool by beating the Premier League champions 2-1 on Wednesday night – Arteta is keen not to dwell on past results as he aims to secure a place in the final.

Asked if he was worried by the recent trend against City, Arteta, who won two FA Cups as a player at Arsenal, replied: “Yes.”