By Chinelo Obogo

Emirates has received 5 -star Global Official Airline RatingTM, based on feedback from passengers that were independently collected by APEX via its partnership with TripIt.

The ratings were validated and certified by an external auditor to ensure that they were made by genuine travellers who had flown on the airline they were reviewing.

Reacting to the development, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition from our customers. It reflects all of our efforts to provide our customers with a safe and enjoyable flight experience.

“In the past months, Emirates has constantly reviewed and proactively adapted our products and services to comply with regulatory protocols, and we’ve also kept our eye on innovation. In line with our strategy and our leaders’ vision, Emirates continues to invest in enhancing our customer proposition and product. In recent months, we’ve brought to market several innovative services to offer our customers even more confidence, comfort and convenience, and seamless travel.