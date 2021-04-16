By Chinelo Obogo

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai, has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members fast-track to a higher tier status. Members can automatically earn double tier miles on all Emirates and Flydubai flights booked from April 1 until June 30, for travel between April 1 and December30, 2021. To be eligible for the promotion, customers need to simply be existing Emirates Skywards members, or join as a new member before June 30, 2021. The offer applies to any ticket, regardless of fare type, purchased on Emirates or Flydubai during the offer period – helping members quickly earn sufficient Tier Miles to bump up one tier status higher.

Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership – Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each Tier offers members unique privileges and advantages, including lounge access, priority boarding, dedicated check-in counters, complimentary seat-selection, and much more.

In addition to earning double Tier Miles, members will still be able to earn Skywards Miles on flights flown during the offer period. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.