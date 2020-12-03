By Chinelo Obogo

Emirates airline is making travels to Dubai more attractive with a complimentary stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Dubai, one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels. The skyscraper hotel features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

Customers who book return Economy tickets to Dubai from December 2 to December 23 for travel from December 6, 2020 to February 28, 2021 will be eligible for a complimentary one night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis on their first night in Dubai, while travelers booked in First and Business Class will receive two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.

To enjoy the new Dubai global offer, the travel fare for Nigerian customers from Lagos to Dubai on Economy class will be starting from N331, 530, while Business class will be starting from N1, 337,685.

The airline will also provide generous baggage allowance; hence passengers returning to Emirates destinations in Africa, including Nigeria, can go home with one extra piece of luggage.

Emirates customers can travel with the airline’s flexible booking options and newly introduced multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight. The airline has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is

immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 December 2020, and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.

The airline says it has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide which is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveler convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

As a safety precaution, all passengers arriving in Dubai must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to four days prior to their date of travel (maximum 96 hours). You may be required to take another test at Dubai Airports upon arrival. Children under the age of 12 and passengers with a severe or moderate disability are exempt from the PCR test. More information here

In Dubai, it is mandatory to wear a mask in public places at all times including on Emirates flights, however children below the age of six who struggle with wearing masks are exempted from wearing them. You can remove your mask when you are seated at a restaurant or café. Social distancing is also practised throughout the city and at all venues including on public transport.

Hotels in Dubai including the JW Marriot Marquis use contactless check in and rooms are sanitised for safety. All indoor venues including malls enforce mandatory temperature checks at the entrance and employ digital safety guidelines including contactless menus at restaurants.