Emirates Airline is making travels to Dubai more attractive with a complimentary stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Dubai, one of the world’s tallest five-star hotels. The skyscraper hotel features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

Customers who booked return economy tickets to Dubai from December 2 to December 23 for travel from December 6, 2020 to February 28, 2021, will be eligible for a complimentary one night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis on their first night in Dubai, while travelers booked in first and business class will receive two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.

The airline will also provide generous baggage allowance; hence passengers returning to Emirates destinations in Africa, including Nigeria, can go home with one extra piece of luggage.

Emirates customers can travel with the airline’s flexible booking options and newly introduced multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight. The airline has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 December 2020, and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. The airline said it has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide which is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveler convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

As a safety precaution, all passengers arriving in Dubai must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to four days prior to their date of travel (maximum 96 hours). You may be required to take another test at Dubai Airports upon arrival. Children under the age of 12 and passengers with a severe or moderate disability are exempt from the PCR test.