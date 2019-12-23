As the country enters into its festive season, Emirates is offering its customers a chance to benefit from its global fare promotion which will go on till the end of 2019.

The airline said that with return fares at a special price offer, travelers can embark on new adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance. The low fares are available from December 7th to 31st and are valid for travel from January 7th to November 30th 2020.

Deputy Media Manager, Jsp Communications, Ijeoma Oseji said; “Emirates believe in making every flight experience extraordinary. By making continued investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, passengers travelling with Emirates are able to fly better on every single flight. With door-to-door chauffeur service and luxury on-ground lounges in select airports worldwide, and on board enhancements, travelers can Fly Better with a seamless travel experience.

“Passengers traveling on the Boeing 777 Business Class enjoy unprecedented levels of comfort with wider and more ergonomic seats; while First and Business Class passengers on board the A380 can socialise and enjoy drinks and canapés at the iconic on-board Lounge.

“Passengers across all cabins can share their travel experience on social media and stay connected throughout the flight, with pre-loaded 20MB of free Wi-Fi data. Emirates provides travelers with direct connections to more than 150 destinations in 85 countries and territories including 43 destinations in Europe; 17 in the Americas; 23 in Africa; 13 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia.

“Nigerian travelers can look forward to Nigerian menu such as Jollof Rice, Beef Stew Porridge yam, Braised Chicken thighs, Rice with black eyed beans, Fried plantain, Sautéed Spinach, Sweet Potato Mash, and Chicken stew. Emirates operates a double daily service to Lagos and single daily service from Abuja to Dubai.”