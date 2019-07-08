Emirates Airline has announced plans to operate additional flights to help facilitate travel for Nigerian pilgrims heading to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

The airline said it will be operating additional flights between July 27 and August 27, 2019 in order to support the Hajj journey of Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy City of Mecca.

According to Emirates Regional Manager for West Africa, Mr. Afzal Parambil, Nigerian travellers with valid Hajj visa will enjoy travel promos which run along with Emirates’ regular scheduled services to Jeddah and Medina.

Parambil said Emirates has commissioned a dedicated team to manage check-in and transfers for the seamless movement of Hajj passengers leaving from and transiting in Dubai.

Said Parambil, “Emirates has planned several on-board initiatives that upholds the values and traditions of pilgrims. Extra provisions will be made to accommodate Hajj traveller’s needs such as performing ablutions and other cleansing rituals as well as advising passengers when they have entered Al Miqat zones to ensure readiness for Ihram (the point when pilgrims enter a state of sanctity) through dedicated passenger announcements.”