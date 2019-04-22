Emirates Airlines says it is offering a growing list of entertainment for Nigerian travellers this April. The airline said it would be providing an in-flight entertainment with over 4,000 channels for passengers.

“With a diverse mix of African and Nollywood films and music, Nigerian customers can fly better and get a taste of home on every Emirates flight from either Lagos or Abuja,” the airline said.

“Customers can enjoy the highly celebrated Nollywood movie ‘Lara and the beat’ which was premiered in 2018. The movie starred leading Nollywood actors such as Seyi Shay, Vector, Somkele Iyamah, Wale Ojo, Sharon Ooja, Shaffy Bello and Uche Jombo, amongst others. They can also look forward to other movies from Nigeria and West Africa such as Mr. Not So Perfect, Ghanaian’s Bad luck Joe, Azali, and My Very Ghanaian Wedding, and Cameroon’s ‘Ward Zee and a man for the weekend’.

“Nigerian passengers can look forward to Nigerian and African beats including Davido’s Son of Mercy-EP, Burna Boy’s Outside, King Aiyeoba’s 1000 can die, Wiz- kid and Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s playlists, amongst others. Ensuring passengers’ comfort on board its flights, Emirates now offers passengers the choice to make their entertainment playlist before they fly,” the statement added.