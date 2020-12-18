Golf’s very best players and rising stars convened in Dubai for one of the game’s most prestigious prizes.

As Official Airline of the event, Emirates, has been providing critical air transport links to support the players, organisers and the entire golfing community to safely resume international sports action on the ground, and cater to the millions watching the broadcasted event around the world.

As a result, the DP World Tour Championship was the first attended international sporting event in Dubai, drawing in over 6,000 spectators.

Over 40% of the event attendees came from outside of the UAE, the majority of whom chose to fly with Emirates to Dubai. The international attendance also demonstrates Dubai’s continued appeal in attracting visitors for major sporting events, as well as its status as one of the world’s most dynamic golf destinations.

Additionally, Emirates carried over 500 European Tour players, caddies, event organisers, international sports and golf media, and others directly involved in the running of the golfing finale.

The airline also transported sporting and other equipment for the event.

In addition to the DP World Tour Championship, every year, Emirates sponsors over 40 major sporting, music and cultural events that support Dubai’s economic and tourism growth goals

On the golfing front, Emirates will also be supporting a number of international European Tour events set to take place in 2021 including the Hong Kong Open, Portugal Masters, Open de France, Scandinavian Mixed, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, ASI Scottish Open, D+D Czech Masters, BMW PGA Championship, Italian Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge.