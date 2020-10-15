Chinelo Obogo

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai, has marked 20 years of excellence, innovation and unmatched rewards. It is also celebrating a milestone of 27million members. From a million members in 2005, the loyalty programme has increased to 27 million members worldwide in 2020, of which, more than 32,000 are founding members who joined the programme in 2000 and are still active.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Emirates Skywards is offering members double Tier Miles on any flight booked by December 10, for travel until March 31, 2021, while founding members can earn double Tier Miles and double Skywards Miles on any flight booked by December 10, for travel until August 31, 2021.

Over the past two decades – the loyalty programme has continued to grow its membership base by offering value and rich, personalized experiences to its members around the world. The programme has continually invested to diversify its brand partnerships, and utilize innovative digital technology, so that it can offer its members across the globe with more ways to earn and enjoy rewards, conveniently and via new touchpoints.

With continued travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Emirates Skywards is offering its members reassurance and flexibility during this difficult time. Emirates Skywards members come from more than 180 countries, including: 3.5 million members in the United Kingdom, 2.7 million in the United States, 2 million in Australia, 1.9 million in India, and 1.9 million in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates Skywards has expanded its range of partners over the past 20 years to create new, exciting and exceptional value offerings for its diverse membership base. The loyalty programme currently has nearly 200 partners, including: 16 airline partners; more than 100 hotel partners; 33 financial partners, 22 retail and lifestyle partners, 7 car rental partners.

Expanding its financial partnerships, the loyalty programme has launched the Emirates Skywards MasterCard® in partnership with Barclays – its first Emirates branded credit card in the U.S allowing customers to accumulate even more Skywards Miles on their everyday spend and travel purchases.

‘My Family’ programme, which launched in 2018, has enhanced its features to now accept family members pooling up to 100% of all Skywards Miles earned, not just on Emirates flights – allowing customers to redeem rewards even faster than before.

Members can also earn thousands of Miles with Emirates Skywards Hotels at over 400,000 hotels, in over 900 destinations worldwide – and up to 2,500 bonus Miles per night, when using a co-branded Emirates Skywards credit card for payment.

Emirates Skywards’ introduction of personalized offers integrated within the booking flow is an industry-first loyalty benefit, whereby logged-in members can avail enhanced Cash+Miles redemption rates and discounted Miles Upgrades when booking flights directly on emirates.com and the Emirates app. These exclusive offers are tailored to suit each member’s preference – offering vast opportunities to save on travel costs.