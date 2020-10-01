Dubai–based airline, Emirates, has secured the Federal Government’s nod to fly into Nigeria airports.

The ban was lifted based on an undertaking by the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) authorities to resume issuance of visas to Nigerians. According to the Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, “the commencement of the airline’s operations would however depend on the commencement of visa issuance by the UAE.

“UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently, a decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria. Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation”, he said in a statement. The Minister appreciated the understanding of everyone who has been negatively affected by the recent policy decisions which forbade some airlines from operating into the country when Nigeria reopened its air space to international flights. The decisions, he explained, were taken to protect the interests of the nation and its citizens who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, in the same Nigeria treats other nationals.