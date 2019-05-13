Emirates Airlines has announced the commencement of the construction of an ultramodern pavilion for the six month expo 2020 Dubai mega-event which it is also co-hosting with the UAE Ministry of International Cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline, who unveiled the project at the weekend to the public said the airline had “broken ground on the pavilion” even as he said construction had started in March 2019.

Taking place from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai is a unique event with 190 country-pavilions and a packed entertainment programme for visitors with daily live events, parades, music and cultural festivals, inspiring talks and workshops.

Al Maktoum said the Emirates Pavilion has been designed to utilize interactive technologies focusing on the future of commercial aviation. The Emirates Pavilion is also designed to tell the incredible story of the role that air travel will continue to play in transforming mobility and shaping our futures.The pavilion will have the capacity to welcome more than 56,000 visitors per month during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Said Al Maktoum,“we are incredibly proud to unveil the first details of the Emirates Pavilion today, which celebrates the themes of Expo 2020 Dubai. The aim for our pavilion is very much in line with that of Expo 2020 Dubai, to stimulate connections, create experiences and foster creativity and innovation, inspiring a commitment for a better future.

“The forward-thinking experiences will highlight the best that is yet to come in aviation, and will be a platform to showcase how important mobility is for the world today and in the future.”