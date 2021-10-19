Emirates, the Premier Partner and official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has welcomed Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, to its pavilion.

Arteta was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group. He was given a tour of the digital experiences centered on the future of aviation, and interacted with several installations and immersive displays on his own.

Emirates is featuring 10 multi-sensory installations and

thought-provoking experiences for all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors.

The Emirates Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District, and its exterior and interior are both inspired by aviation with 24 fins that flow and curve around the structure, interlaced with an impressive LED lighting system that projects vibrant colours after sunset.

