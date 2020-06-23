Chinelo Obogo

Emirates Airline has welcomed the latest air travel protocols that will facilitate international travel for Unites Arab Emirates citizens, residents and tourists and open Dubai to business and leisure visitors from July 7.

These protocols for travel into and out of Dubai airports were announced under the directives of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE

and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Maktoum said: “I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for their latest directives to reopen air

travel which show their vision for Dubai as a world leader in business and tourism.

“This is a strong affirmation of Dubai’s readiness to resume

aviation and economic activity after comprehensive planning, review, and preparation. We are confident that the multi-layered measures that have

been put in place in the air, on the ground, and throughout our city,

enables us to mitigate risks of infection spread and manage any required response effectively.

” We believe that cities around the world are conducting ongoing reviews and will soon follow suit to update their border entry requirements for international travellers.

“In the past weeks, Emirates has gradually expanded our network by offering services to a number of destinations, providing the means for customers to travel through Dubai while serving the global demand for

air freight movement. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders and international organisations to ensure the highest levels of health

and safety for our crew, our customers and our communities. Currently,

“Emirates connects Dubai to 40 cities, and with the latest directives, we have the opportunity to expand our network and offer additional

destinations which will be communicated in the coming days. We look forward to serving and welcoming our customers, and to connecting many

cities again through our hub in Dubai.

“The next few weeks will be a big test for the whole aviation industry in many ways. At Emirates, we see a positive trend of traffic building up