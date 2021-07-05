From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has extolled the cordiality that has existed between the Igbo and the Kano Emirate Council for over 100 years.

President General of the apex Igbo body, George Obiozor stated this in his message of felicitation to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on his coronation as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Obiozor noted that such warm relationship was exemplified in the relationship between the new emir’s father; the Late Alh. Ado Bayero and the Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; Ezeigbo I of Kano, Chief Godwin Nwalusi; Ezeigbo II of Kano, Chief Obi Okonkwo and Ezeigbo III, Chief O. T. Nnadi. He added that the relationship had been sustained till the era of the current Ezeigbo Kano, Chief Boniface Ibekwe, who is also member of Kano Emirate Council and National Chairman of all ethnic traditional leaders.

A statement by Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia said: “It is gratifying that the warm relationship between the Igbo and the good people of Kano has served immense socio-economic purposes; some of which were expressed through the immortal remarks made by the late Alh. Sanusi Dantata while commenting on the Igbo friendliness, hard work and cosmopolitanism. This explains why in Kano, Ndigbo are unarguably the next in population after the indigenes.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has followed with keen interest, your footsteps, track records of administrative competence and accomplishments as the District Head of Dala, Turakin Kano, Wamban Kano, the revered position of Galadiman Kano and the Emir of Bichi. In each of the positions, Your Eminence had exhibited uprightness, dignity, empathy, high ethical and moral dispositions, magnanimity and candour.”

The group prayed God to grant the emir long life and special grace on the throne.

