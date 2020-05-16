Former Super Eagles’ player, Emmanuel Okocha, has admitted that he was in the stand watching his young brother, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, when he scored one of the best goals in the history of German Bundesliga.

Jay Jay Okocha stole the headline during his days in the Bundesliga after he dribbled about seven defenders, including Germany’s legendary goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, and scored the iconic goal for his club, Eintracht Frankfurt, in 1993.

Emmanuel, who is the elder brother of the former Bolton Wanderers captain, told Nigeria Football Federation media team, in a live Instagram session, that he cried while watching his brother in Germany.

“I was at the stadium with my brother, Okocha when he was playing for Frankfurt. He had the ball facing Oliver Khan, when he started dribbling, I put my hands on my head and I was saying if you miss this goal, everyone was in awe, even players stopped moving and when he scored I buried my head in tears. I could not hold it.”

Emmanuel, who was part of the Super Eagles silver medal-winning squad to the 1990 African Cup of Nations in Algeria, admitted that his younger brother exceeded his expectations in the game.

“He was better when he was younger. I could not see him much because I was always away playing for my club. He highly exceeded my expectations, sometimes, I go back to YouTube to watch him.”“He knew what he wanted. He knew his background and took hard decisions to achieve his goal, he was really wise,” he said.