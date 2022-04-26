Super Eagles attacker, Emmanuel Dennis was out on the streets on Sunday evening as he relaxed after a rough and tough few weeks for his team.

Watford is facing a rough relegation battle and is on the brink with possibilities of an escape dire.

The Hornets lost to Manchester City 5-1 on Saturday as their woes got compounded and their chances slimmer.

By far Watford’s most impactful player this season, Dennis has scored 10 goals and assisted 6 times this season.

His 16 goal contributions make up 50% of Watford’s 32 goals this season.

“Omo make I flex small my eyes don too see bad” Dennis tweeted on Sunday night.

Watford currently sits in 19th position on the log, nine points from safety with 22 points.

With 5 games to go in the current season, chances of survival are by the thread and if they eventually suffer the drop, it will be septuagenarian Roy Hodgson’s first time of leading a club to relegation.

