Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has donated fishing inputs to farmers to boost food sufficiency in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, while distributing the inputs at the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Field in Uyo on Friday, said that fingerlings, fishing nets and other inputs were given to fish farmers and fishermen to further boost their productivity in the state.

Edet said that the state government was committed to empowering fish farmers, other stakeholders in the fishing business in the state.

The Commissioner commended the governor for prioritising the agricultural sector and ensuring that the farmers were empowered with the needed farm inputs to yield productivity.

She noted that the exercise was part of the efforts to develop the agricultural sector, increase production and encourage fish farmers in the state.

“We are here to empower the fishermen and fish farmers so they can yield their production,’’ she said.

Edet said that the fingerlings, fishing nets and inputs were given to them for free and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the fingerlings given to them.

She charged intending farmers to stop procrastinating and choose a sector of agriculture they would like to indulge.

She added that the Ministry of Agriculture was committed to collaborating with such individuals to provide them with the needed assistance through experts in the ministry.

“If you are interested in any sector in agriculture, feel free to come to the ministry of Agriculture, we have experts and will make sure we train you to be self-reliant,’’ she assured.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, represented by the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mr Nkopurok Ekaiko, said that agriculture remained the mainstay of the economy.

Ekpo lauded the governor for repositioning the agricultural sector in the state.

He also commended the Commissioner for interpreting the vision of the governor in the sector.

He urged farmers to take advantage of the numerous investment made available by the governor in agriculture to enhance productivity.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Aniekan Ubong, thanked the state government for empowering him to boost his business and prayed that God bless the governor and his cabinet.

“I am very happy for the state government for giving me fingerlings and other farm inputs; it will increase my productivity and put food on my table,’’ Ubong said. (NAN)