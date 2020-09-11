A Talented 18 year-old artiste and 200 Civil Engineering student of Adeleke University, Emmanuel Enejoh has presented a live-size painting of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Abdulmajid Ali to the gallant crime fighter. The presentation took place at his office in Abuja recently.

Presenting the painting, Enejoh who was beaming with smiles as he made the presentation said: “I am honored to present to the DIG operations today, live painting

of himself. It took me a couple of weeks to put this together and I am so proud today as I make this presentation. It is an oil painting done on canvass.”

Speaking on why he chose to paint the DIG he continued: “The DIG is a man who believes in hard work and dedication to country.

He is patriotic and I feel that such Nigerians should be encouraged. This is my way of celebrating him as he goes about his duty protecting and defending Nigerians from the evil menace called crime.”