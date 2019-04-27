Joe Effiong, Uyo,

The recurrent fatal cult war in Akwa Ibom State has drawn the ire of Gov Udom Emmanuel, who has consequently directed security agencies to redouble efforts and fish out culprits behind the incident and other criminal activities observed recently in the state.

Emmanuel who gave the directives in Government House Uyo during a courtesy visit on him by the new commissioner of police in the state, Mr Zaki Ahmed, explained that Akwa Ibom should be no safe haven for criminals, and frowned on the ugly trend of violence by undergraduate students who instead of concentrating on their studies, resorted to cultism and other social vices.

The governor, however, acknowledged the contributions of the security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in state; but urged them to fish out the culprits and let them face the full weight of the law.

“It is quite sad for a student to take the life of a fellow student in the name of cultism. The police must get to the root of all this, and apprehend the perpetrators while the school authorities should not hesitate to expel such bad eggs,” Emmanuel fumed.

He thanked the officers and men of the police force for their commitment to rid the society of criminals both in the metropolis and rural areas and sued for increased tempo in patrols while assuring of necessary logistics to aid their operations.

He also assured the new commissioner of police of maximum cooperation.

Earlier, Mr. Zaki Ahmed had said the visit was to intimate the state chief executive of his posting to Akwa Ibom and to solicit maximum cooperation to achieve the core mandate of his duties.

He thanked the governor for his peaceful disposition and partnership with the security agencies to make Akwa Ibom one of the safest states in the country and particularly thanked him for the support given to the officers and men in the command to do their job.

“I assure you of our readiness to collaborate with other security outfits to maintain the peace and eradicate all forms of criminality in Akwa Ibom State,” said the CP who was in company with deputy commissioners of police in the command Mr. Tunde Mobayo, Mr. Austin Odion and Mr. Augustine Arop.