Revival of the nation’s battered economy, security architecture and women empowerment tops the agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel, a presidential aspirant of the PDP.

This was disclosed by the Akwa Ibom State helmsman while soliciting support of Niger State’s delegates in Abuja.

His campaign chairman, Senator Gabriel Suswam, said Emmanuel has the capability, ingenuity and creativity to bring desired change to Nigeria.

Suswan who cited the example of Ibom Air which the governor established within a short period of his governorship, said Udom would revive the nation’s comatose economy and restore the lost glory of Nigeria if given the opportunity.

Suswan said Akwa Ibom had moved from the backwardness to a destination of choice both locally and Internationally due to the great job that Udom has done in the state.

“Our change will be positive change. Our next level will be positive higher level,” he said promising that women would be given a pride of place in Udom’s administration.

He reassured that he has the solution to insecurity which has bedevilled Niger State, like other states across the country. He regretted that the Jebba Paper Mill and other companies that used to be the pride of Niger State have become moribund.